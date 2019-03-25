PNM: Monday's brief Sunport power outage was planned for repairs | KOB 4
PNM: Monday's brief Sunport power outage was planned for repairs

Line of passengers during Saturday's power outage at the Sunport. Line of passengers during Saturday's power outage at the Sunport. | 

Marian Camacho
March 25, 2019 10:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - PNM crews are at the Albuquerque International Sunport Monday working to make final repairs to a circuit that caused an outage over the weekend.

Power went out early Saturday morning affecting more than 30 flights. Most flights were delayed but others were canceled.

KOB received calls of another outage at the Sunport Monday morning, but PNM officials say this was a planned outage in order for crews to continue making repairs. 

According to PNM, while making repairs on Saturday, crews discovered an additional issue with a backup circuit. Crews repaired the circuit during a temporary, planned outage this morning and power was back on line around 5 a.m.

PNM officials say they plan to meet with city officials to discuss improvements for power at the Sunport.

Updated: March 25, 2019 10:47 AM
Created: March 25, 2019 06:57 AM

