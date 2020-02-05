PNM shares electrical safety tips for parents | KOB 4
PNM shares electrical safety tips for parents

Casey Torres
Created: February 05, 2020 12:19 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A home is a family’s safe place. However, the electricity inside and outside it could be dangerous for babies and toddlers.

“According to the National Fire Protection Association, around 2,400 children will sustain injuries from sticking something that they shouldn’t inside an electrical outlet each year,” said Meaghan Cavannaugh, a PNM spokesperson.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) also estimates 12 kids die each year.

"There's some serious burn injuries that could come from that but definitely death is absolutely something that can happen as well, depending on type of shock or electrocution,” explained Cavannaugh.

PNM has some tips to improve electricity safety in your home:

  • Install outlet covers over plugs
  • Install cabinet and drawer locks to keep metals inaccessible
  • Block outlets with furniture
  • Throw away any worn out cables
  • Don’t keep electrical devices near water sources
  • Tuck in cords as children could pull on them and bring an appliance down with it

"As silly as it sounds, it's suggested that parents actually get low to the ground and consider crawling around their homes so that they can see potential safety hazards from their child's perspective,” she said.

Cavannaugh explains children should also be careful when playing outside. They should not climb on electricity poles, fly kites or drones near power lines or climb trees that could be touching power lines.

She also said metallic balloons used for birthdays can be dangerous if they land on a power line. They can cause power outages or fires.

Kids should learn not to attempt retrieving a balloon or kite that has tangled up on a powerline or landed into a substation.

“It's really important for parents to teach their children at an early age how to be safe around electricity and how to really respect it,” said Cavannaugh.

Parents can contact PNM for help retrieving an item from a substation, just call 888-DIAL-PNM.


