PNM shares electrical safety tips for parents

PNM has some tips to improve electricity safety in your home:

Install outlet covers over plugs

Install cabinet and drawer locks to keep metals inaccessible

Block outlets with furniture

Throw away any worn out cables

Don’t keep electrical devices near water sources

Tuck in cords as children could pull on them and bring an appliance down with it

"As silly as it sounds, it's suggested that parents actually get low to the ground and consider crawling around their homes so that they can see potential safety hazards from their child's perspective,” she said.

Cavannaugh explains children should also be careful when playing outside. They should not climb on electricity poles, fly kites or drones near power lines or climb trees that could be touching power lines.

She also said metallic balloons used for birthdays can be dangerous if they land on a power line. They can cause power outages or fires.

Kids should learn not to attempt retrieving a balloon or kite that has tangled up on a powerline or landed into a substation.

“It's really important for parents to teach their children at an early age how to be safe around electricity and how to really respect it,” said Cavannaugh.

Parents can contact PNM for help retrieving an item from a substation, just call 888-DIAL-PNM.