PNM urges thousands of past-due customers to apply for help paying bills

Updated: July 22, 2021 10:55 AM
Created: July 22, 2021 10:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 47,000 PNM customers are behind on their bills and could have their electricity shut off soon.
The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission voted to end the COVID moratorium on shutting off electricity for past-due PNM customers starting as soon as August 12.
PNM is asking for customers to contact them immediately to avoid this.
The utility company has millions of dollars available for customers to help pay down or possibly pay off past-due balances.
“PNM is laser focused on making sure we help customers receive every single dollar of available financial assistance, including helping them to secure money from other agency programs too,” said Maddie Martinez-Vega, PNM low income programs manager. “If you have never applied for help paying your PNM bill, we know it can be a difficult thing to do, but it is time-sensitive that you apply immediately so we can help you from a worsening situation.”
For help paying a past-due bill:
