PNM warns of potential blackouts in New Mexico this summer

PNM says a solar farm on the Jicarilla Apache Nation is expected to come online by April of 2022 – nearly six months behind schedule. The other three solar projects are further behind. The utility says without the proposed San Juan facility extension, there will be an estimated 3.4% shortage during the summer months.

PNM says there is a hard deadline on March 25 for this plan. The Westmoreland coal mine (which supplies coal to the San Juan Generating Station) is scheduled to shut down on March 26 ahead of the power plant’s planned closure. It’s not clear what options PNM will have if regulators do not act on the proposal before then.

State regulators say they are aware of the consequences and are working to avoid electricity outages. One regulator predicts there could be similar issues in the future as New Mexico transitions to renewable energy.

"We all know the intermittent nature of renewable energy. The wind doesn't always blow the sun doesn't always shine. And so these utilities need baseload or firm power” said Maestas.

PNM says the new solar projects, once up and running, will provide enough energy to offset the San Juan facilities closure. PNM also said any blackouts would likely be limited to the summer months when the demand for electricity is highest.