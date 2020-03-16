PNM won't shut your power off during COVID-19 outbreak

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: March 16, 2020 12:28 PM
Created: March 16, 2020 11:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - PNM announced Monday that the utility is suspending electric service disconnections and late fees for nonpayment until further notice.
"We know that the impact of the coronavirus on our lives continues to change with each passing day," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, president of PNM, in a release. "First and foremost, we care about you, and providing safe and reliable power to your homes and businesses is our highest priority."
While PNM's payment centers remain open at this time, they ask that customers pay online or by calling 844-766-7968 in order to attempt to keep everyone healthy.
PNM will provide customers with notice before their regular billing policies resume. The utility will also work with customers so they do not have to worry about bringing their account current with just one payment.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company