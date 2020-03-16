PNM won't shut your power off during COVID-19 outbreak

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - PNM announced Monday that the utility is suspending electric service disconnections and late fees for nonpayment until further notice.

"We know that the impact of the coronavirus on our lives continues to change with each passing day," said Pat Vincent-Collawn, president of PNM, in a release. "First and foremost, we care about you, and providing safe and reliable power to your homes and businesses is our highest priority."