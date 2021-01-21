PNM worker helps save woman's life

"One of the dogs was inside of her home, but the other dog was outside. And I thought to myself, ‘That was weird, you know. She usually puts both of them in.’ And so, honestly I just said, ‘Well, you know, I'm going to keep going. It's a bad dog. He's pretty aggressive’, and as I was getting ready to leave, I heard a noise,” he said.

The noise turned out to be a woman crying for help.

"I kind of told the dog to get back and when I opened up her gate I saw her, you know, laying down, you know she was bleeding pretty bad from the face,” he said.

Apodaca immediately ran to grab his first aid kit and call for 911.

"Honestly, the best way that I can describe it was instinct. It was just—go,” he said.

Apodaca said the woman had to be airlifted to El Paso due to a brain bleed. She’s now recovering back at home.

"She was very grateful and very thankful. And I felt very humbled, you know? Because I care about my community,” he said.