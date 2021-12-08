PNM's proposed merger with Avangrid rejected by PRC

Brianna Wilson
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico's Public Regulation Commission voted Wednesday to reject the $8 billion merger proposal between PNM and Avangrid.
A hearing examiner presented doubts over the merger after hours of testimony, concluding that the agreement didn't outweigh the risk for utility payers.
The PRC brought up a criminal investigation into executives with Avangrid's parent company, as well as the company's service record with utilities it operates on the East Coast.
Pat Vincent-Collawn, president and CEO of PNM, shared the following statement following the vote:
“I am saddened by this Commission’s decision to reject the agreement reached by the parties. We will continue to evaluate any next steps that could allow us to bring the positive benefits to the people we serve."
