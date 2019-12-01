Podcast dives into crime cases across New Mexico

In one episode, Carter-Landen discusses David Parker Ray, a serial killer known for torturing women in his trailer near Elephant Butte.

"The first case was the Toy-Box Killer, which was a pretty big case for New Mexico over 20 years ago," he said.

A more recent episode talks about two murders that happened in the metro area just last year.

Collin Romero and Ahmed Lateef were two teens who were found shot and beaten to death in Sandoval County.

Carter-Landen said he hopes his podcast can be used as a platform to help the families of victims feel heard.

"I think it can be, it can be a little triggering," he said. "But it's also healing in a way because I feel like I'm able to do something with that energy. Be able to make a difference hopefully."

