Poison center doctor warns parents about chemical in some at-home COVID-19 tests

According to the New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, there have been over 200 reported exposures nationally. In New Mexico, there have been 8.

"One of the kits that contains this has a fairly larger tube with a dropper bottle, so we've had people accidentally put this in their eyes," Dr. Smolinske said.

It is important to throw away the kits when you are done with them and keep them out of reach of children. If you have any questions about exposure, you can call the poison center's hotline at 1-800-222-1222.