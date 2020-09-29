Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting | KOB 4
Advertisement

Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting

Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: September 29, 2020 11:29 AM
Created: September 29, 2020 06:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a double homicide after several violent days in the city. 

Officers were dispatched to 425 Western Skies SE Tuesday morning – an apartment complex near Southern and Juan Tabo. Police said they found two victims dead and one person has been detained. 

Advertisement

According to APD, police are not looking for anyone else in connection to this shooting. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.

MORE:


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta
Couple met with disappointment after traveling to Albuquerque for canceled Balloon Fiesta
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Political signs stolen, vandalized in Rio Rancho
Political signs stolen, vandalized in Rio Rancho
Child support collectors intercept federal recovery checks
Child support collectors intercept federal recovery checks
Man listed in critical condition after shooting in southeast Albuquerque
Man listed in critical condition after shooting in southeast Albuquerque
Advertisement


Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting
Managers warn that Rio Grande could go dry in Albuquerque
Managers warn that Rio Grande could go dry in Albuquerque
Former Lobo quarterback acquitted in indecent exposure case
Former Lobo quarterback acquitted in indecent exposure case
Trujillo resigns from New Mexico House, leaving office early
Trujillo resigns from New Mexico House, leaving office early
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths
Navajo Nation reports 22 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths