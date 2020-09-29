Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque shooting

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a double homicide after several violent days in the city.
Officers were dispatched to 425 Western Skies SE Tuesday morning – an apartment complex near Southern and Juan Tabo. Police said they found two victims dead and one person has been detained.
According to APD, police are not looking for anyone else in connection to this shooting.
