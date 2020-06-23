APD: 1 dead after shooting in Barelas neighborhood

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 23, 2020 05:21 PM
Created: June 23, 2020 05:06 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD officers were dispatched to the area of Barelas and Cromwell Tuesday afternoon in reference to shots fired call.
After arriving to the scene, officers discovered a male on the ground. The man suffered a gunshot wound, and died at the scene, police said.
Police did not provide any information about the shooter. An investigation is underway.
Stay with KOB 4 for more updates.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company