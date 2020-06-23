APD: 1 dead after shooting in Barelas neighborhood | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: 1 dead after shooting in Barelas neighborhood

APD: 1 dead after shooting in Barelas neighborhood

Justine Lopez
Updated: June 23, 2020 05:21 PM
Created: June 23, 2020 05:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD officers were dispatched to the area of Barelas and Cromwell Tuesday afternoon in reference to shots fired call.

After arriving to the scene, officers discovered a male on the ground. The man suffered a gunshot wound, and died at the scene, police said. 

Advertisement

Police did not provide any information about the shooter. An investigation is underway. 

Stay with KOB 4 for more updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Judge modifies conditions of release for Fabian Gonzales
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
Route 66 Casino Hotel announces reopening date
New Mexico winemaker may shut down for good amid COVID-19 pandemic
New Mexico winemaker may shut down for good amid COVID-19 pandemic
New Mexico reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
New Mexico reports 128 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
Advertisement


APD: 1 dead after shooting in Barelas neighborhood
APD: 1 dead after shooting in Barelas neighborhood
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 147 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 147 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools
Vandals cause estimated $100K of damage to Indian restaurant
Vandals cause estimated $100K of damage to Indian restaurant
Architecture firm helps offices redesign in a COVID-19 era
Architecture firm helps offices redesign in a COVID-19 era