Police: 1 dead in SW Albuquerque motorcycle crash

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 22, 2021 10:22 PM
Created: November 22, 2021 09:39 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in the southwest part of the city.
Police said a vehicle and motorcycle crashed at Central and Bridge Monday evening.
Officials said the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.
It is unclear if speed or alcohol were factors at this time.
