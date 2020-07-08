7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park | KOB 4
7-year-old boy hit by gunfire at Los Altos Skate Park

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 08, 2020 06:10 PM
Created: July 08, 2020 03:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A 7-year-old was injured in the head by a bullet at Los Altos Skate Park, according to a spokesperson with the Albuquerque Police Department.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said someone shot out of a vehicle following a confrontation that did not involve the boy.

Police said the incident involved a skateboarder who accused a woman of looking through his backpack. The woman apparently said she was going to go get her boyfriend. Police said that's when the skateboarder got in his vehicle and fired at least one shot, which hit the boy. 

Officer are looking for the shooter, but they believe they have a good lead on what the person was driving.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive.

Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


