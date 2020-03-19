Police: 13-year-old killed by cousin who was 'joking around' with shotgun

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 19, 2020 07:24 PM
Created: March 19, 2020 07:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in northeast Albuquerque Thursday.
Police were called to the 300 block of Rhode Island Street N.E. Thursday afternoon. That's where they found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
According to police, the boy was sitting on a couch when his cousin walked out of a bedroom with a shotgun. Witnesses said the cousin was "joking around" when he pointed the gun at the victim and pulled the trigger.
Police said a warrant was being drafted, and more interviews will be conducted.
This is the third homicide in Albuquerque this week.
The two others took place in southeast Albuquerque.
