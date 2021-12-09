Police: 2-year-old shot, killed in Rio Rancho | KOB 4
Police: 2-year-old shot, killed in Rio Rancho

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 09, 2021 10:10 PM
Created: December 09, 2021 09:03 PM

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police officers were reportedly called to a shooting Wednesday morning in Enchanted Hills.

According to the Rio Rancho Police Department, officers arrived and discovered a 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound.

"Despite life-saving measures of our officers and Rio Rancho Fire Rescue paramedics, the gunshot wound was fatal," a RRPD spokesman said.

Police said this was a tragic incident involving the family of a Santa Fe Police Department officer.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said no further details can be released at this time.

The Santa Fe Police Department shared the following statement:

"The Santa Fe Police Department is aware of an incident involving a firearm that occurred at the home of one of our employees on December 8, 2021, resulting in the tragic death of a young child. This is still an open and active investigation by the Rio Rancho Police Department."

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


