Police: 6 injured in NE Albuquerque crash

Christina Rodriguez
Created: December 07, 2021 02:26 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a crash at Montogomery and Tramway. Authorities said it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

According to APD, six people have been hospitalized – four are in critical condition.

Northbound Tramway has been shut down at Montgomery. Information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


