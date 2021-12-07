Police: 6 injured in NE Albuquerque crash

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are investigating a crash at Montogomery and Tramway. Authorities said it happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
According to APD, six people have been hospitalized – four are in critical condition.
Northbound Tramway has been shut down at Montgomery. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
