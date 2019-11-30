1 person injured in deputy-involved shooting on ABQ's West Side | KOB 4
1 person injured in deputy-involved shooting on ABQ's West Side

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 30, 2019 11:05 PM
Created: November 30, 2019 10:38 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Bernalillo Count Sheriff's Office deputy shot a person during a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to a BCSO spokesperson, the deputy pulled the vehicle over at Coors and Central around 8 p.m.

The spokesperson said the deputy fired at a person in the vehicle after perceiving a threat. However, spokesperson did not specify what the threat was. He said the scene is being processed, and it wasn't immediately known if the suspect had a gun. 

The suspect reportedly suffered a non-life threatening injury, and was taken to a local hospital. The deputy was not injured. 

Three people in the vehicle that was pulled over, according to the spokesperson. One person was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant. It's not clear what charges the person who was shot could face, or if the third person in the vehicle will face charges. 


