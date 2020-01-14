APD: Portion of Menaul closed due to marijuana dispensary break-in

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A portion of Menaul has been shut down due to police activity. Menaul is currently shut down between Washington and Madison.

APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said that the alarm system for a marijuana dispensary, R. Greenleaf, was triggered at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the business and believed a subject was still inside.