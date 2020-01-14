APD: Portion of Menaul closed due to marijuana dispensary break-in

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: January 14, 2020 08:57 AM
Created: January 14, 2020 07:43 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A portion of Menaul has been shut down due to police activity. Menaul is currently shut down between Washington and Madison.
APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said that the alarm system for a marijuana dispensary, R. Greenleaf, was triggered at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Officers were dispatched to the business and believed a subject was still inside.
Police set up a perimeter and began to search. Officers spotted a man inside one of the businesses next to the dispensary.
"The subject began scaling the interior walls and proceeded to conceal himself in the roof, allowing him access to all adjacent businesses," Tixier wrote in an email release. "Due to the subject's lack of compliance with officers commands and the difficulty of containing him, this has been made a tactical activation."
The Albuquerque Police Department asks that drivers avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Information is limited at this time.
