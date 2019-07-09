Police: Repeat offender arrested with more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise | KOB 4
Police: Repeat offender arrested with more than $1,000 in stolen merchandise

Patches Graham - old booking photo Patches Graham - old booking photo | 

Marian Camacho
July 09, 2019 11:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - An Albuquerque woman who's been in and out of jail for years, has been arrested again.

Police documents show Patches Graham's latest run-in with officers was over the weekend at an Albuquerque Walgreens.

According to the criminal complaint, Graham was detained by security officers after trying to walk out with merchandise without paying for the items.

Police say they found a total of $1,028.45 in stolen merchandise in Graham's possession.

Graham has been arrested five times since October, but court records show her most recent cases have been dismissed due to competency.

