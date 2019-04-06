Police are searching for missing 8-month-old baby | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police are searching for missing 8-month-old baby

Christina Rodriguez
April 06, 2019 09:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are looking for 8-month-old Ethan Murray, who they believe is in danger.

Advertisement

Police say Murray was with Christine Randolph. She was supposed to return him to his parents this morning but never did.

Randolph is homeless and was seen at Citadel Apartments in northeast Albuquerque on Friday night with a baby stroller.

Anyone with information should contact police at (505) 242-COPS.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: April 06, 2019 09:12 PM
Created: April 06, 2019 08:44 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: 2 people found dead in University area
APD: 2 people found dead in University area
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
BCSO provides updates on 2 separate homicides in SW Albuquerque
BCSO provides updates on 2 separate homicides in SW Albuquerque
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
Advertisement




Police are searching for missing 8-month-old baby
Ethan Murray at 3 months old
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
Witnesses say fatal motorcycle crash was caused by street racing
APD: 2 people found dead in University area
APD: 2 people found dead in University area
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Video shows motorcycle stolen in 30 seconds
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism
Mom says 5-year-old allegedly killed by father had autism