Police are searching for missing 8-month-old baby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are looking for 8-month-old Ethan Murray, who they believe is in danger.
Police say Murray was with Christine Randolph. She was supposed to return him to his parents this morning but never did.
Randolph is homeless and was seen at Citadel Apartments in northeast Albuquerque on Friday night with a baby stroller.
Anyone with information should contact police at (505) 242-COPS.
