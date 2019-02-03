Police are searching for wanted teenager
February 03, 2019 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - State police are looking for 17-year-old Adrian Nieto, who they say cut off his ankle monitor during a visit to his grandmother's house.
Nieto did not return to the Albuquerque Boys Reintegration Center after his family visit.
Nieto was in the facility on an aggravated battery charge.
Police say if anyone sees him, don't approach him and call 911.
