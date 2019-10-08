Police arrest 15-year-old boy accused of killing 2 teenagers
October 08, 2019 06:22 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police arrested a 15-year-old boy in the brutal murder of two other teen boys.
Julio Fabian Almentero is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery.
Ahmed Lateef, 14, and Collin Romero, 15, were found dead on the West Mesa in December 2018.
A video posted on social media revealed that the boys were tortured.
Autopsies showed the boys were beaten, stabbed and shot multiple times.
