Police arrest 17 in weeklong shoplifting operation

Police identified one man as a Walmart employee who police overheard supporting shoplifters.

Officers also returned thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise, and found two stolen vehicles and a firearm.

"Any place you're gonna have a lot of retail shopping there's probably going to be an uptick only because it's a target-rich environment for criminals," said Santa Fe police Lt. Thomas Grundler.

Officers executed "operation shopping cart" on Friday in the Santa Fe's Zafarano Drive Business District. It's home to Lowe's, Target, Best Buy, and other big box stores.

"This was in direct relation to an uptick we saw in shoplifting, disorderly conduct and unsafe driving," said Grundler.

Officers arrested six people, they also served several active warrants for previous shoplifting, burglary and aggravated fleeing from law enforcement.

"We do try to do things like this as often as we can. They're proactive and they're in direct response to usually stats that we see," Grundler said.

An APD spokesperson says recent investigations into retail crime have lead to information about the city's illegal narcotics market, stolen vehicles, and human trafficking.

"Depending on who's arrested, what they're arrested for, investigations may want to interview them in terms of what information they may have that could lead to solving other crimes," said Grundler.

Santa Fe Police Department says it plans to do more of these types of operations when they have the man power because of their success, and the fact that it's a direct response in problem areas of the city.