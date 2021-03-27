Police arrest 18-year-old in connection to murder at Club Rio Rancho | KOB 4

Police arrest 18-year-old in connection to murder at Club Rio Rancho

Police arrest 18-year-old in connection to murder at Club Rio Rancho

Justine Lopez
Created: March 27, 2021 10:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Rancho police arrested 18-year-old Richard Cresap in connection to a murder that occurred at the old Club Rio Rancho property.

RRPD said they responded to a shots fired call at the Club Rio Rancho property on March 10. 

When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds who was later identified as 15-year-old Alexander Jackson. 

Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but Jackson succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

RRPD said information about charges is forthcoming.

 


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Eastbound I-40 closed near Tramway due to fatal accident
Eastbound I-40 closed near Tramway due to fatal accident
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 7 new deaths, 238 additional COVID-19 cases
APD releases lapel video of officer-involved shooting that left one man dead
APD releases lapel video of officer-involved shooting that left one man dead
Debate over New Mexico oil and gas industry regulations gets national spotlight
Debate over New Mexico oil and gas industry regulations gets national spotlight
Starbucks employee saves man's life after he suffers stroke
Starbucks employee saves man's life after he suffers stroke