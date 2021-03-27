Police arrest 18-year-old in connection to murder at Club Rio Rancho

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Rio Rancho police arrested 18-year-old Richard Cresap in connection to a murder that occurred at the old Club Rio Rancho property.
RRPD said they responded to a shots fired call at the Club Rio Rancho property on March 10.
When officers arrived to the scene, they discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds who was later identified as 15-year-old Alexander Jackson.
Officers attempted lifesaving efforts, but Jackson succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
RRPD said information about charges is forthcoming.
