Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in East Central motel murder

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 01, 2021 11:16 AM
Created: July 01, 2021 08:36 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque detectives arrested a homicide suspect Wednesday night.
Police said detectives used surveillance video from the American Inn on Central, east of Louisana, to identify 18-year-old Yonnis Abreu.
Dylan Spiess was killed at the motel on March 23. Surveillance video reportedly shows Abreau with a handgun immediately after the shooting.
Abreu was booked overnight into the Metropolitan Detention Center. He has been charged with an open count of murder.
