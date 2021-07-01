Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in East Central motel murder | KOB 4

Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in East Central motel murder

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 01, 2021 11:16 AM
Created: July 01, 2021 08:36 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque detectives arrested a homicide suspect Wednesday night.

Police said detectives used surveillance video from the American Inn on Central, east of Louisana, to identify 18-year-old Yonnis Abreu.

Dylan Spiess was killed at the motel on March 23. Surveillance video reportedly shows Abreau with a handgun immediately after the shooting.

Abreu was booked overnight into the Metropolitan Detention Center. He has been charged with an open count of murder.


