Police arrest accomplice in car wash murder, still searching for shooter

Abalos' alleged crime spree finally ended two nights ago, when he was arrested.

According to a criminal complaint, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office got a call about a driver shooting out of a stolen vehicle in the South Valley. When a deputy approached the stopped vehicle, the driver punched it. The deputy "was in fear of being struck" and "Jeremiah came within five feet" of hitting the deputy.

BCSO began a pursuit and pulled off a pit maneuver to eventually arrest Abalos with what appeared to be meth and a stolen gun.

The state moved to keep Abalos behind bars until trial – but that decision will be made in district court.

Holguin, however, is still on the run. Anyone with information about him should contact police.