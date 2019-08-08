Police arrest accomplice in car wash murder, still searching for shooter
Ryan Laughlin
August 08, 2019 06:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is still searching for Jerred Holguin, 22, who shot and killed a man at a car wash in northeast Albuquerque.
However, police have arrested Jeremiah Abalos – one of the accomplices seen in the surveillance video taken at the car wash near San Mateo and Marble. He was in court Thursday.
An APD investigation shows that Abalos also robbed an Albertsons after the shooting. The criminal complaint shows Abalos and the shooter, Holguin, were caught on camera pointing a gun at a store manager while stealing alcohol.
Abalos' alleged crime spree finally ended two nights ago, when he was arrested.
According to a criminal complaint, the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office got a call about a driver shooting out of a stolen vehicle in the South Valley. When a deputy approached the stopped vehicle, the driver punched it. The deputy "was in fear of being struck" and "Jeremiah came within five feet" of hitting the deputy.
BCSO began a pursuit and pulled off a pit maneuver to eventually arrest Abalos with what appeared to be meth and a stolen gun.
The state moved to keep Abalos behind bars until trial – but that decision will be made in district court.
Holguin, however, is still on the run. Anyone with information about him should contact police.
