Police arrest alleged shooter from weekend house party

Christina Rodriguez
March 12, 2020
Created: March 12, 2020 06:12 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested another person after a recent house party shooting. KOB 4 had interviewed him on camera earlier this week, and he had said he was a victim. 

Police say Keyvin Muñoz-Silva, 23, is not innocent in this case. They arrested Silva for his involvement in a house party on that left four people hurt over the weekend. 

Silva was one of those people who got hurt, but police said he's the one who started shooting. They also say he posted on social media after getting out of the hospital that he'd retaliate against whoever shot him. 

KOB 4 talked to Silva earlier this week about the shooting and he said he was the one trying to stop any fight.

"I was just a bystander, just trying to separate them, make sure that everything was OK," Silva said. "Guys, like it's not even worth it. We're just trying to have fun. Like, you know, it's not worth it. Why are you guys fighting?"

Silva is facing numerous charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated burglary and intimidating a witness. Police have also arrested Isaiah Perez for the shooting. 

