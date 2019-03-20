Police arrest man accused of breaking into Paul Weir's vehicle, stealing wallet | KOB 4
Police arrest man accused of breaking into Paul Weir's vehicle, stealing wallet

KOB Web Staff
March 20, 2019 03:40 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A thief stole UNM Head Basketball Coach Paul Weir’s wallet from his car.

Court documents say Joseph Mendez broke into Weir's car at The Pit in January.

Police said Mendez was caught on surveillance video using Weir’s credit card at an Albuquerque Walgreen's and Lowe's.

He was arrested after trying to steal an APD bait car on Tuesday.

Police said Mendez had a bag of meth in his pockets when they arrested him.

He’s now facing multiple charges.

Updated: March 20, 2019 03:40 PM
Created: March 20, 2019 03:35 PM

