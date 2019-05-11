Police arrest man accused of killing UNM baseball player
Christina Rodriguez
May 11, 2019 09:37 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives arrested the man accused of shooting and killing UNM baseball player Jackson Weller. They found Darian Bashir at an apartment in the Northeast Heights and arrested him without incident shortly after midnight.
"Our homicide detectives and investigators worked tirelessly during the past week to identify and build a case against this violent offender," APD Chief Mike Geier said. "This was a complex case that involved many witnesses. I appreciate the thorough job detectives did to resolve the case and bring justice to Jackson's family and friends."
Police say Bashir has an extensive history of violence. Prior to this arrest, he was also accused of shooting a gun from a moving vehicle in southeast Albuquerque. Police said some of the bullets nearly hit APD officers. The officers pulled the vehicle over and arrested Bashir.
Prosecutors had filed to have Bashir held in jail pending trial. However, Judge Richard Brown denied the motion and released him earlier this year.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 11, 2019 09:37 AM
Created: May 11, 2019 08:51 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved