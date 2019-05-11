Police arrest man accused of killing UNM baseball player

"Our homicide detectives and investigators worked tirelessly during the past week to identify and build a case against this violent offender," APD Chief Mike Geier said. "This was a complex case that involved many witnesses. I appreciate the thorough job detectives did to resolve the case and bring justice to Jackson's family and friends."

Police say Bashir has an extensive history of violence. Prior to this arrest, he was also accused of shooting a gun from a moving vehicle in southeast Albuquerque. Police said some of the bullets nearly hit APD officers. The officers pulled the vehicle over and arrested Bashir.