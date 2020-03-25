Police arrest man after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Police arrest man after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 25, 2020 06:14 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man after a SWAT situation early Wednesday morning. 

APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said officers had to call in a SWAT team around 2 a.m. to the 300 block of San Jose Ave SE, near Broadway and Gibson.

Officers said a man locked himself inside his apartment after allegedly threatening other people with a knife. 

Police arrested 50-year-old Arthur Serna and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 


