Police arrest man after SWAT standoff in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 25, 2020 06:14 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department arrested a man after a SWAT situation early Wednesday morning.
APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said officers had to call in a SWAT team around 2 a.m. to the 300 block of San Jose Ave SE, near Broadway and Gibson.
Officers said a man locked himself inside his apartment after allegedly threatening other people with a knife.
Police arrested 50-year-old Arthur Serna and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
