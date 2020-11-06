Police arrest murder suspect on Albuquerque's West Side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have arrested a man they say is responsible for a homicide on Albuquerque's West Side.

Police arrested Marcus Swimmer Thursday after spotting him not far from the crime scene, near Eagle Ranch and Irving. Police had found a deceased person in the area the night before. The Albuquerque Police Department was interviewing people in the neighborhood when the murder suspect was identified as he walked toward a nearby movie theater.