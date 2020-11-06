Police arrest murder suspect on Albuquerque's West Side

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives have arrested a man they say is responsible for a homicide on Albuquerque's West Side.
Police arrested Marcus Swimmer Thursday after spotting him not far from the crime scene, near Eagle Ranch and Irving. Police had found a deceased person in the area the night before. The Albuquerque Police Department was interviewing people in the neighborhood when the murder suspect was identified as he walked toward a nearby movie theater.
When detectives questioned Swimmer, he admitted to the stabbing that happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday. He told police he stabbed the victim after an argument over drugs while inside a tent at an open space in the area. He later started the tent on fire, with the victim's body inside, in an attempt to cover up the crime.
A witness fled to the nearby Taco Bell and called 911. When police arrived, the victim was deceased. Police said the victim was tentatively identified, but detectives are still waiting on DNA results for confirmation.
By KOB 4's count, this was the 65th homicide this year.
Swimmer was booked Thursday into the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he has been charged with an open count of murder, arson and tampering with evidence.
