Police arrest relative of man accused of killing a UNM baseball player

Ephraim’s brother, Tarik Bashir said his brother surrendered around 7 p.m. Tuesday. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Felicia Maggard said Bashir came into contact with detectives near the prisoner transport center and agreed to turn himself in.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to the 100 block of Madeira Drive SE following a 911 call by a woman who identified herself as Ephraim’s girlfriend.

Officers arrived and discovered the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and leg.

She was transported to UNM hospital in critical condition but is expected to survive, according to the complaint.

Bashir was booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center and the district attorney’s office has filed a motion to keep him behind bars pending trial.

Tarik told KOB 4 his brother wanted to surrender out of fear for his life and potential harm to other innocent people, given the intense manhunt for a wanted fugitive.