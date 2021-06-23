Albuquerque police arrest suspect in West Side murder

KOB Web Staff
Updated: June 23, 2021 07:23 AM
Created: June 23, 2021 07:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police arrested Estevan Paiz, 22, late Tuesday. He is charged with an open count of murder and tampering with evidence.
Police said Paiz is accused of shooting Emilio C de Baca and leaving his body on Western Trail, near Unser, last Wednesday.
A witness reportedly saw Paiz speeding along Western Trail, making a U-turn in the median and stopping the vehicle. The witness said Paiz got out of the vehicle and started tugging at something from the passenger side. She then realized it was a body that was left on the road, and she watched Paiz drive away.
Detectives later located the car Paiz was driving and the gun that is believed to be the murder weapon.
Paiz was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Wednesday morning.
He will have his first court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company