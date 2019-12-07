Police arrest suspect on the run for alleged murder of Santa Fe man

Grace Reader
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— New Mexico State Police officer apprehended a man who was on the run after killing 20-year-old Daniel “Viktor” Gisler.
James Garcia, 26, was arrested in Albuquerque when law enforcement officers tried to conduct a high-risk felony traffic stop Saturday morning.
Garcia was the passenger in a car that Jalessa Rose Montoya, 27, was driving. Police said she tried to evade officers during the traffic stop by driving in reverse then speeding off.
Officers conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle before taking the two into custody.
A close friend of the slain victim said the whole situation has felt like a nightmare.
“His father came home after the phone call and all I saw was the folder that had the funeral homes name on it and I just fell to the floor, I knew right away,” said Raevyn Plouffe.
“I think the hardest thing is that when I feel like this, he's the one I want to pick up the phone and call and I can't do that anymore,” she added.
Plouffe said she hopes people will remember Gisler as a kind and caring person.
“He could light up a room with his smile and his charm,” she said.” He could win anybody over.”
Gisler’s remains were found Friday. He had been missing since Nov. 21.
Several students told KOB 4 that both Gisler and Garcia attended Santa Fe High School, but it is unclear if the two knew each other.
