Police arrest two suspects for murder of 17-year-old | KOB 4
Police arrest two suspects for murder of 17-year-old

Christina Rodriguez
Created: March 04, 2020 01:17 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department have arrested two men for the murder of 17-year-old Noah Tafoya during an attempted gun purchase. Everton McNab and Matthew Wood were both arrested this week. 

Tafoya was killed at the Rio Volcan Apartments near Unser and Ladera in September of last year. McNab and Wood, both 21, were also shot and drove to the nearby hospital where they were treated for their gunshot wounds. 

Police later found another man, Jorden Chavez, suffering from a gunshot wound in a nearby Walmart parking lot. 

While detectives worked to secure arrest warrants for McNab, he was accused of another shooting during a road rage incident in February of this year. He was released from jail pending trial, but was arrested Tuesday on charges related to the homicide. 

McNab is facing numerous charges for both incidents, including an open count of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and armed robbery. Wood has also been charged with an open count of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and three counts of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. 

