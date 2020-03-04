Police arrest two suspects for murder of 17-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department have arrested two men for the murder of 17-year-old Noah Tafoya during an attempted gun purchase. Everton McNab and Matthew Wood were both arrested this week.

Tafoya was killed at the Rio Volcan Apartments near Unser and Ladera in September of last year. McNab and Wood, both 21, were also shot and drove to the nearby hospital where they were treated for their gunshot wounds.