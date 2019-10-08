Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Kassi Nelson
October 08, 2019 05:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque woman is facing charges for a bizarre rampage inside the Smith's on 4th Street.
Crystal Miranda, 27, was seen on video throwing hundreds of bottles of liquor at workers, customers and responding officers.
According to a criminal complaint, an officer had to tase Miranda before she could be arrested. It's not clear what prompted Miranda to start throwing the bottles.
Police said she caused more than $10,000 worth of damage.
A judge released Miranda on her own recognizance Tuesday.
“You are not to go the Smith's,” the judge said. “So stay away from there. You can't go to any other Smith's store."
Credits
Updated: October 08, 2019 05:05 PM
Created: October 08, 2019 04:01 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved