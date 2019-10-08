Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's

Kassi Nelson
October 08, 2019 05:05 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque woman is facing charges for a bizarre rampage inside the Smith's on 4th Street.

Advertisement

Crystal Miranda, 27, was seen on video throwing hundreds of bottles of liquor at workers, customers and responding officers.

According to a criminal complaint, an officer had to tase Miranda before she could be arrested. It's not clear what prompted Miranda to start throwing the bottles.

Police said she caused more than $10,000 worth of damage.

A judge released Miranda on her own recognizance Tuesday.

“You are not to go the Smith's,” the judge said. “So stay away from there.  You can't go to any other Smith's store."
 

Credits

Kassi Nelson


Updated: October 08, 2019 05:05 PM
Created: October 08, 2019 04:01 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Head football coach accused of stealing from a player
Head football coach accused of stealing from a player
Family of murdered woman want killer to come forward
Family of murdered woman want killer to come forward
Santa Fe teen may face adult charges in Michigan man's death
Santa Fe teen may face adult charges in Michigan man's death
Woman targets fitness center parking lots to steal credit cards
Woman targets fitness center parking lots to steal credit cards
Balloons 'splash and dash' along the Rio Grande
Balloons 'splash and dash' along the Rio Grande
Advertisement



Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
Police arrest woman who threw bottles at people inside Smith's
APS superintendent announces retirement
APS superintendent announces retirement
Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores
Yesway to purchase Allsup's convenience stores
'Ballooning Bad' pin expected to sell out before Balloon Fiesta ends
'Ballooning Bad' pin expected to sell out before Balloon Fiesta ends
Balloons 'splash and dash' along the Rio Grande
Balloons 'splash and dash' along the Rio Grande