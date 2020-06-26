Police ask for help finding missing mom and her 2 children

Christina Rodriguez
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police are asking for the public's help finding a missing mom and her two children.
Police say Irene Hernandez and her children, Marina and Peter, were last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. at Isleta Lakes.
The family was in a white 2017 Toyota RAV4 with the license plate ASRK74.
Anyone with information is asking to call police at (505) 891-7226.
