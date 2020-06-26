Police ask for help finding missing mom and her 2 children | KOB 4
Police ask for help finding missing mom and her 2 children

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 26, 2020 07:18 AM
RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Rio Rancho police are asking for the public's help finding a missing mom and her two children. 

Police say Irene Hernandez and her children, Marina and Peter, were last seen Thursday around 11 a.m. at Isleta Lakes.

The family was in a white 2017 Toyota RAV4 with the license plate ASRK74. 

  • Irene was wearing a white shirt with dark blue sleeves, blue jeans and dark shoes.
  • Marina was wearing a pink hooded sweater, light pink shirt and pink pants.
  • Peter was wearing a grey and white long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asking to call police at (505) 891-7226. 


