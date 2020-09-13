Police ask for public's help to locate group of five siblings

KOB Web Staff & Megan Abundis
Updated: September 13, 2020 10:28 PM
Created: September 13, 2020 08:51 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a group of five siblings: Selma Craig-Bell, 10 months; Trinity Bell-Craig, 3 years; Tanylah Craig-Bell, 4 years; Ataliah Bell, 6 years; and Tennaayah Bell, 11 years.
The children were last seen at their father/step-father’s apartment at Casa Bella Apartments in southeast Albuquerque on Sept. 12.
The siblings left with clothing and minimal supplies and are suspected to be together.
Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts are asking to contact police at 242-COPS.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company