Police ask for public's help to locate group of five siblings | KOB 4
KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Police ask for public's help to locate group of five siblings

KOB Web Staff & Megan Abundis
Updated: September 13, 2020 10:28 PM
Created: September 13, 2020 08:51 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a group of five siblings: Selma Craig-Bell, 10 months; Trinity Bell-Craig, 3 years; Tanylah Craig-Bell, 4 years; Ataliah Bell, 6 years; and Tennaayah Bell, 11 years.

The children were last seen at their father/step-father’s apartment at Casa Bella Apartments in southeast Albuquerque on Sept. 12.

Tennaayah Bell, 11 years. | Tennaayah Bell, 11 years. |

The siblings left with clothing and minimal supplies and are suspected to be together.

Anyone with information about the children’s whereabouts are asking to contact police at 242-COPS.


