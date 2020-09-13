Police ask for public's help to locate group of five siblings

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a group of five siblings: Selma Craig-Bell, 10 months; Trinity Bell-Craig, 3 years; Tanylah Craig-Bell, 4 years; Ataliah Bell, 6 years; and Tennaayah Bell, 11 years.

The children were last seen at their father/step-father’s apartment at Casa Bella Apartments in southeast Albuquerque on Sept. 12.