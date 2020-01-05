Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 05, 2020 09:31 PM
Created: January 05, 2020 11:22 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - UPDATE: BCSO officials said Dominic has been found safe.
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy.
Dominic Speer is 5'0" and approximately 140 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
Speer was last seen Jan. 4 near Isleta Boulevard and Centro Familiar Boulevard.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and long khaki shorts.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (505)-798-7000
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company