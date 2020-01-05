Missing 12-year-old boy found safe | KOB 4
Missing 12-year-old boy found safe

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 05, 2020 09:31 PM
Created: January 05, 2020 11:22 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  UPDATE: BCSO officials said Dominic has been found safe.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 12-year-old boy.

Dominic Speer is 5'0" and approximately 140 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Speer was last seen Jan. 4 near Isleta Boulevard and Centro Familiar Boulevard.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and long khaki shorts.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or (505)-798-7000


