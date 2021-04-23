Police begin homicide investigation after finding woman dead on Central | KOB 4

Police begin homicide investigation after finding woman dead on Central

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 23, 2021 07:44 AM
Created: April 23, 2021 07:37 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police launched a homicide investigation overnight after a woman was found dead on Central near Vermont. 

The Albuquerque Police Department sent out a release about the homicide just before 11 p.m. Thursday night. 

By KOB 4's count, this is the 38th homicide of the year.

At this rate, the city will likely break the homicide record of 80 homicides in 2019.

According to APD's data, Albuquerque is already about 3 months ahead of 2019's record-breaking homicide pace. 


