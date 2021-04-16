Police begin homicide investigation at Central motel | KOB 4

Police begin homicide investigation at Central motel

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: April 16, 2021 07:20 AM
Created: April 16, 2021 06:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at a Central motel. 

Police said paramedic crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue were called to 7407 Central NE, the American Inn & Suites, for a medical call just before 4 a.m. Friday morning. 

Once they arrived on scene, medics discovered that their patient was dead and called for officers. 

Police said evidence on scene has led APD to launch a homicide investigation. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

