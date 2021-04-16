Police begin homicide investigation at Central motel

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide at a Central motel.
Police said paramedic crews from Albuquerque Fire Rescue were called to 7407 Central NE, the American Inn & Suites, for a medical call just before 4 a.m. Friday morning.
Once they arrived on scene, medics discovered that their patient was dead and called for officers.
Police said evidence on scene has led APD to launch a homicide investigation. Information is limited at this time.
