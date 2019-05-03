Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings | KOB 4
Police believe Santa Fe teen involved in 2 more shootings

Marian Camacho
May 03, 2019 07:23 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. - Santa Fe Police believe 16-year-old Hunter Woods has been involved in two additional shootings since Monday morning when officers say he shot his mother's boyfriend in the abdomen.

Woods has been on the run since Monday in his mother's 2016 silver Kia Rio sedan.

Santa Fe police believe he was involved in a shooting near Las Acequias Park and then later that night, officers responded to a call from an apartment complex on Charles Bentley Road where several vehicles were hit by gunfire.

In both cases, a car similar to the one police say Woods is in, drove away from the scene.

Police are trying to get Woods to turn himself in. He is considered armed and dangerous and anyone with information on his whereabouts should not approach him, but instead call police at 505-428-3710.

