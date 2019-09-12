3 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley | KOB 4
3 killed, 2 hospitalized in shooting in South Valley

Joy Wang
September 12, 2019 10:48 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department reports three people were killed and two others were taken to a hospital after a shooting in the South Valley Thursday night. 

According to police, the incident occurred near Bridge and Goff.

Neighbors said they heard about 10 to 12 gunshots.

Law enforcement is asking people to stay inside their home as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates.

Joy Wang


Updated: September 12, 2019 10:48 PM
Created: September 12, 2019 10:25 PM

