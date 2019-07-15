Police: Body found in vehicle near the Big-I
Marian Camacho
July 15, 2019 12:50 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police closed a portion of the Big-I Monday morning after officers found a body inside a vehicle.
Police say officers were called to check out a suspicious vehicle on the eastbound I-40 on ramp to southbound I-25 around 4 a.m. When police arrived at the scene they found a man, dead inside the vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound.
The circumstances of the death are under investigation.
The victim has not yet been identified and there are no suspects at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com for updates.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: July 15, 2019 12:50 PM
Created: July 15, 2019 06:36 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved