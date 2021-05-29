Police charge 26-year-old woman in connection to fatal DWI-related crash | KOB 4
Police charge 26-year-old woman in connection to fatal DWI-related crash

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 29, 2021 07:34 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested 26-year-old Jennifer Muñoz in connection to a DWI-related crash that killed an Albuquerque mother.

Muñoz faces a count of vehicular homicide after she ran a red light then crashed into the side of Janell Katesigwa's car.

According to APD, Muñoz was driving 89 mph on a road with a 35 mph speed limit. Police also said they found bottles of alcohol and a jar of THC inside her vehicle.

Muñoz will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center upon her release from the hospital.

The victim, Janell Katesigwa, leaves behind four children. 


