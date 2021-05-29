Police charge 26-year-old woman in connection to fatal DWI-related crash

KOB Web Staff
Created: May 29, 2021 07:34 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police arrested 26-year-old Jennifer Muñoz in connection to a DWI-related crash that killed an Albuquerque mother.
Muñoz faces a count of vehicular homicide after she ran a red light then crashed into the side of Janell Katesigwa's car.
According to APD, Muñoz was driving 89 mph on a road with a 35 mph speed limit. Police also said they found bottles of alcohol and a jar of THC inside her vehicle.
Muñoz will be booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center upon her release from the hospital.
The victim, Janell Katesigwa, leaves behind four children.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company