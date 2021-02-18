Police close EB I-40 off-ramps from San Mateo to Eubank | KOB 4

Police close EB I-40 off-ramps from San Mateo to Eubank

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: February 18, 2021 07:53 AM
Created: February 18, 2021 07:11 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers with the Albuquerque Police Department are shutting down I-40 eastbound off-ramps from San Mateo to Eubank due to extremely icy conditions Thursday morning. 

Police said multiple vehicles have slid off the road and crews are working to resolve the issues "as quickly and safely as possible." 

City officials also said ART buses will be delayed until further notice due to the dangerous road conditions. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


