Police: Couple arrested, suspected in over 20 robberies

The Associated Press
Created: November 02, 2019 12:09 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - Albuquerque police say detectives have arrested a couple suspected in more than 20 robberies in recent weeks.

Police say 31-year-old Mathis Laau and 20-year-old Jasmine Montoya were arrested Thursday on suspicion of multiple counts of crimes that include armed robbery and conspiracy.

Laau and Montoya remained in jail Saturday and online court records don't list defense attorneys who could comment on their behalf about the allegations.


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

