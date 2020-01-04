Police: Crash involving wrong-way driver forces closure of NB I-25 at Alameda | KOB 4
Police: Crash involving wrong-way driver forces closure of NB I-25 at Alameda

KOB Web Staff
Created: January 04, 2020 01:24 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Authorities were forced to close the northbound lanes of I-25 overnight after a crash involving a wrong-way driver.

According to a sergeant with the Albuquerque Police Department, the vehicle going in the wrong direction struck a vehicle headed north.

The sergeant did not reveal the extent of injuries, only saying that the crash was "serious."

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB Eyewitness News 4 for updates. 


