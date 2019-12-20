Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children

Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children Photo: Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office

The Associated Press
Updated: December 20, 2019 07:59 AM
Created: December 20, 2019 07:56 AM

ANTHONY, N.M. (AP) - A New Mexico man is facing abuse charges after authorities say he choked his child, brutally killed his children's puppies as they watched and forced one of the siblings to bury the animals. 
    
The Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said this week that Miguel Angel Sanchez, 34, was arrested following a child abuse investigation.
    
According to deputies, Sanchez hit one of his children with a wooden paddle, choked another, and punished another for praying over his other brothers.
    
The children also told investigators their father killed several of their puppies by either throwing them into oncoming traffic or shooting them in the desert. One child told detectives he was forced to bury several puppies.
    
Sanchez is facing several charges, including child abuse, bribery of a witness, and aggravated stalking for violating an order of protection. He was booked at the Doña Ana County Detention Center and released after posting a $2,500 bond.
    
It was not known if Sanchez had an attorney. 

Advertisement


(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Teenager sentenced to 30 days for second-degree murder
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage
Miss New Mexico represents the state on a national stage
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Advertisement


Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Unsolved Mysteries: APD says 40 out of 77 homicide cases remain active
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Friends and family of killed Marine working to bring back death penalty
Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Police: Dad brutally killed puppies in front of children
Olivia, Liam were top baby names in New Mexico during 2019
Olivia, Liam were top baby names in New Mexico during 2019
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released
Another suspect on Albuquerque's Metro 15 list arrested; New list released