Police descend on area near Coors, I-40

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 12, 2019 10:25 PM
Created: December 12, 2019 09:29 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police responded to a report of shots fired Thursday night.
They were dispatched to the area n the area of 5205 Park Ridge Rd. Upon arriving, officers reported a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.
Police said they then received a second call about an altercation in the area of Coors and Quail. An APD spokesperson said one of the vehicles matched the description given from the original shots fired call
Officers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The traffic stop resulted in three subjects taken into custody.
Officers are still investigating what unfolded at both scenes.
Nobody was hurt.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company